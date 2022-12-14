See All Counselors in Saint Louis, MO
Elaine Toon, LPC

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elaine Toon, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Elaine Toon works at Susan Underhill MA, LPC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elaine J Toon, LPC
    5131 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63129 (314) 971-0990
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Dec 14, 2022
    I have been going to Elaine for 3 years now and she has changed my life completely. I went from a completely non-functioning human being prone to anxiety attacks to a very healthy successful rarely anxious individual. Elaine made me feel right at home and continues to help me work on myself and overcome past trauma. She is amazing!
    Dec 14, 2022
    About Elaine Toon, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1215083480
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine Toon, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elaine Toon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elaine Toon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elaine Toon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Elaine Toon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elaine Toon works at Susan Underhill MA, LPC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Elaine Toon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Elaine Toon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Toon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Toon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Toon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

