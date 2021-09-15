Elaine Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elaine Smith, PA-C
Overview
Elaine Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Elaine Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florence Hooper Family Medical Clinic1318 E Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90001 Directions (323) 584-9525
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elaine Smith?
What a Soul - an instrument of the almighty - A Human First, I was enamored with her code of conduct and proficiency. A true healer & advisor to mankind - I can't wait to see her again.
About Elaine Smith, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1356512289
Frequently Asked Questions
Elaine Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elaine Smith works at
Elaine Smith speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Elaine Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.