Elaine Scott, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elaine Scott, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Lebanon, OH.
Elaine Scott works at
Locations
New Lebanon Family Care220 E Main St, New Lebanon, OH 45345 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonder where the doctor that is listed on the sign outside the practice is. Have never seen her.
About Elaine Scott, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1285700757
