Elaine Pinder, NP

Wound Care Nursing
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elaine Pinder, NP is a Wound Care Nurse in Woodland, CA. 

Elaine Pinder works at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1321 Cottonwood St Ste 203, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Elaine Pinder, NP

Specialties
  • Wound Care Nursing
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1447647862
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

