Elaine Mejia, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elaine Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elaine Mejia, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elaine Mejia, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Elaine Mejia works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2931
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elaine Mejia?
My experience with Dr Mejia has been great. She's very easy to work with and is a great listener. I leave appointments feeling satisfied that my health is really important and the advice and direction is clear and well researched. I am confronting my diabetes as never before and feel I have good guidance to help me succeed .
About Elaine Mejia, PA-C
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French and Spanish
- Female
- 1376910877
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Elaine Mejia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elaine Mejia accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Elaine Mejia using Healthline FindCare.
Elaine Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elaine Mejia works at
Elaine Mejia speaks French and Spanish.
Elaine Mejia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.