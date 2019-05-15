See All Nurse Practitioners in Sugar Land, TX
Elaine Ly, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Elaine Ly, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX. 

Elaine Ly works at Champaign Dental Group in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifestyle Medical Group
    14885 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 886-5700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Elaine Ly, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265922496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine Ly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elaine Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elaine Ly works at Champaign Dental Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Elaine Ly’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Elaine Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Ly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

