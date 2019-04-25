Dr. Faunce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elaine Faunce, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elaine Faunce, PHD is a Psychologist in Salem, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 30 Federal St Ste 101, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 744-8070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about how smart and helpful dr Faunce is with her patients. Her knowledge of behaviors sets her apart from many psychologists. She truly cares and her patients are her top priority. Wouldn’t be with anyone else!
About Dr. Elaine Faunce, PHD
- Psychology
- English
