Dr. Elaine Blair, MD
Dr. Elaine Blair, MD is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS.
Regional Chiropractic Group PA205 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 649-9699
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Blair is a great lady & excellent chiropractor. She is not an ambulance chaser! I have had chronic back problems for 45 years. She & one other doctor in Illinois are the only ones that have fixed my problem so I am not always making a return visit every week. Two or three visits and I am fixed until the next time I throw my back out. However, when I need her she is there for me. Unlike most chiropractors, she uses technique not muscle to fix your spine problems. Thank you Dr. Blair.
- 29 years of experience
- 1447218029
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
