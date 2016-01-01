Elaine Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elaine Anderson, CRNP
Elaine Anderson, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scranton, PA.
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 703-7351Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730353350
Elaine Anderson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elaine Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elaine Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.