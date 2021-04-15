See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlottesville, VA
Elaine Alpern, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA. 

Elaine Alpern works at Internal Medicine LTD in Charlottesville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Ltd.
    1011 E Jefferson St Ste 202, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 654-2800
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Apr 15, 2021
    Elaine Alpern, NP is an empathetic, extremely capable clinician &, imprtantly, a lovely human being. She is no longer with Sentara Health; she & Dr. Fischer established an independent practice in Charlottesville in 2019 and (continue to) provide excellent care to their patients at their relatively new office. Elaine recently took over my elderly mother’s care. The respect she accords my mother, her compassion, & her keen clinical insight were notable during our first meeting. SO grateful to have found her as a health care provider.
    — Apr 15, 2021
    About Elaine Alpern, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912099607
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elaine Alpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elaine Alpern accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Elaine Alpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elaine Alpern works at Internal Medicine LTD in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Elaine Alpern’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Elaine Alpern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elaine Alpern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elaine Alpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elaine Alpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

