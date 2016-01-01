Ekua McCalla accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ekua McCalla, ARNP
Overview
Ekua McCalla, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Falls Church, VA.
Ekua McCalla works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Care Falls Church400 S Maple Ave Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 532-5436
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Ekua McCalla, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386015816
Frequently Asked Questions
