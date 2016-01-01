Ekaete Oyeka, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ekaete Oyeka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ekaete Oyeka, APRN
Ekaete Oyeka, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in McKinney, TX.
Harmonica Psychiatry3120 Hudson Xing Ste A3, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 754-9941Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Ekaete Oyeka, APRN
Ekaete Oyeka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ekaete Oyeka accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ekaete Oyeka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ekaete Oyeka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ekaete Oyeka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ekaete Oyeka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ekaete Oyeka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.