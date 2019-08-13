See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntington, NY
Eileen Walsh, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5
Offers telehealth

Eileen Walsh, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, NY. 

Eileen Walsh works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Lake Success in Huntington, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Huntington
    175 E Main St Ste 104, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 424-3787
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 13, 2019
    Mrs. Walsh Is great! She is always very caring and loves her patients. I always receive the care I need and she answers all of my questions and eases my concerns. I would highly recommend her!
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1114097433
    Eileen Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Eileen Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eileen Walsh works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Lake Success in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Eileen Walsh’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Eileen Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eileen Walsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eileen Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eileen Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

