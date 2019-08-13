Eileen Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Eileen Walsh, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eileen Walsh, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, NY.
Eileen Walsh works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Huntington175 E Main St Ste 104, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-3787
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Walsh Is great! She is always very caring and loves her patients. I always receive the care I need and she answers all of my questions and eases my concerns. I would highly recommend her!
About Eileen Walsh, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114097433
