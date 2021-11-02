See All Nurse Practitioners in Allentown, PA
Eileen Teyim, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Eileen Teyim, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Allentown, PA. 

Eileen Teyim works at Meribah Clinic in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Meribah clinic
    1005 Brookside Rd Ste 240, Allentown, PA 18106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 572-0419
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar I Disorder
Depressive Disorders
    • Amerihealth
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Nov 02, 2021
    Dr. Eileen is compassionate, kind and a true professional. She treats both myself and my son, and she has been a lifesaver. Her dedication and professionalism have been our saving grace during our tough times. Cannot recommend enough!
    E.S. — Nov 02, 2021
    About Eileen Teyim, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Creole and French
    • 1770767014
    • De Sales University
