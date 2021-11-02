Eileen Teyim, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eileen Teyim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eileen Teyim, CRNP
Overview
Eileen Teyim, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Allentown, PA.
Locations
Meribah clinic1005 Brookside Rd Ste 240, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions (610) 572-0419Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eileen is compassionate, kind and a true professional. She treats both myself and my son, and she has been a lifesaver. Her dedication and professionalism have been our saving grace during our tough times. Cannot recommend enough!
About Eileen Teyim, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Creole and French
- 1770767014
Education & Certifications
- De Sales University
Frequently Asked Questions
Eileen Teyim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eileen Teyim accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eileen Teyim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eileen Teyim speaks Creole and French.
23 patients have reviewed Eileen Teyim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eileen Teyim.
