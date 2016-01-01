Eileen Nemetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eileen Nemetz
Offers telehealth
Eileen Nemetz is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Walnut Creek, CA.
Silver Fern Child & Family Therapy Inc.3075 Citrus Cir Ste 165, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 290-8773
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
About Eileen Nemetz
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1508013954
Eileen Nemetz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eileen Nemetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eileen Nemetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eileen Nemetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.