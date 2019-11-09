See All Neuropsychologists in Delray Beach, FL
Eileen Messing, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Eileen Messing, PSY

Neuropsychology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Eileen Messing, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Eileen Messing works at Memory Testing Center in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memory Testing Center
    601 N Congress Ave Ste 420, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 499-1919
  2. 2
    Memory Testing Center
    7499 W Atlantic Ave Ste 206, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Injury
Dementia
ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Injury
Dementia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Eileen Messing?

    Nov 09, 2019
    Dr. Messing provided information no other doctor(4 doctor's) seemed to be able to. Made the patient (myself)feel at ease with a friendly professional staff that explained everything thru entire sessions. 5 star facility
    — Nov 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Eileen Messing, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Eileen Messing, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Eileen Messing to family and friends

    Eileen Messing's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Eileen Messing

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Eileen Messing, PSY.

    About Eileen Messing, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811048788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eileen Messing, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eileen Messing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eileen Messing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Eileen Messing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eileen Messing works at Memory Testing Center in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Eileen Messing’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Eileen Messing. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eileen Messing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eileen Messing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eileen Messing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Eileen Messing, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.