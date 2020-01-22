Dr. Leininger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eileen Leininger, PHD
Dr. Eileen Leininger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Geneva, OH.
Eileen M Leininger Phd Inc794 S Broadway, Geneva, OH 44041
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Highly recommend Dr Leininger.
About Dr. Eileen Leininger, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558448126
Dr. Leininger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Leininger works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leininger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leininger.
