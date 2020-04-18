Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krimsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD is a Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14011 Beach Blvd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 223-4865
-
2
Affiliated Health Psychologists, P.A.1909 Beach Blvd Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 241-0004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Krimsky years ago when I was very young and had to undergo major back surgery. It was hard because I was so young, had no family here and my spine Dr. was very hard to work with. I literally had to go see her before every appointment with my back Dr., so I could get my stress and anxieties over my pain, being scared of surgery and the gruffness of my Dr. under control. I really liked her. She was a good listener, non judgmental and very helpful. I also saw her after my surgery for several years because my back pain was excruciating and I had to deal with a lot of depression. She never swore, my opinion of her was that she had a great disposition for this job. I’m in a bad way now with pain, depression and anxiety and am considering making an appointment with her. Even though its been many, many years since I’ve seen her, she made that good of an impression on me.
About Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1730159831
Education & Certifications
- Witchita State University Counseling Center
- CENTRAL MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
