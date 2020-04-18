See All Psychologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD is a Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    14011 Beach Blvd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 223-4865
  2. 2
    Affiliated Health Psychologists, P.A.
    1909 Beach Blvd Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 241-0004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krimsky?

    Apr 18, 2020
    I saw Dr. Krimsky years ago when I was very young and had to undergo major back surgery. It was hard because I was so young, had no family here and my spine Dr. was very hard to work with. I literally had to go see her before every appointment with my back Dr., so I could get my stress and anxieties over my pain, being scared of surgery and the gruffness of my Dr. under control. I really liked her. She was a good listener, non judgmental and very helpful. I also saw her after my surgery for several years because my back pain was excruciating and I had to deal with a lot of depression. She never swore, my opinion of her was that she had a great disposition for this job. I’m in a bad way now with pain, depression and anxiety and am considering making an appointment with her. Even though its been many, many years since I’ve seen her, she made that good of an impression on me.
    — Apr 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krimsky to family and friends

    Dr. Krimsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krimsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD.

    About Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730159831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Witchita State University Counseling Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • CENTRAL MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krimsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krimsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krimsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krimsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krimsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krimsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krimsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eileen Krimsky, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.