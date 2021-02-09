Dr. Eileen Egan, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Egan, DNP
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eileen Egan, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MOLLOY COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Egan works at
Tidelands Health Endocrinology2200 Crow Ln Ste 301, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 848-5340
NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
So sorry to learn that Dr. Egan is leaving.. She was a wonderful caregiver. She included me in as my husband’s caregiver since he has Alzheimer’s. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring. She actively listens and makes suggestions. She is a great loss to the Endocrine Department. I Will miss her and am so grateful for the care we received under her care. A Unique professional!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225290364
- MOLLOY COLLEGE
- Villanova University- BSN
