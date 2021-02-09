See All Nurse Practitioners in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Eileen Egan, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eileen Egan, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MOLLOY COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Egan works at Tidelands Health Endocrinology in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Endocrinology
    2200 Crow Ln Ste 301, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 848-5340
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola
    101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-3511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes
Insulin Pump Therapy
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes
Insulin Pump Therapy

Treatment frequency



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2021
    So sorry to learn that Dr. Egan is leaving.. She was a wonderful caregiver. She included me in as my husband’s caregiver since he has Alzheimer’s. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring. She actively listens and makes suggestions. She is a great loss to the Endocrine Department. I Will miss her and am so grateful for the care we received under her care. A Unique professional!
    Bridget Atkinson — Feb 09, 2021
    About Dr. Eileen Egan, DNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225290364
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MOLLOY COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Villanova University- BSN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eileen Egan, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Egan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Egan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

