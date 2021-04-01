Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eileen Cottell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Eileen Cottell works at
Locations
Viva Wellness LLC195 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 422-8000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eileen Cottell?
Excellent bedside manners, soft spoken, but Self assured. She answered all my questions, I did not feel rushed at all. I was sent my lab results with explanations sooner than I expected. I had some concerns with my results, which were answered after a request for a phone call. She called me back the same day and put my worries to rest. Staff were Professional and Respectful.
About Eileen Cottell, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184096075
Frequently Asked Questions
Eileen Cottell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eileen Cottell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eileen Cottell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eileen Cottell works at
2 patients have reviewed Eileen Cottell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eileen Cottell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eileen Cottell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eileen Cottell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.