Eileen Cleveland, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Eileen Cleveland, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Cottage Grove, OR. 

Eileen Cleveland works at Basic Family Healthcare in Cottage Grove, OR with other offices in Roseburg, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Basic Family Healthcare
    334 E Washington Ave, Cottage Grove, OR 97424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 241-3071
    Basic Family Healthcare
    1813 W Harvard Ave Ste 233, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 391-7506
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2022
    I moved to Cottage Grove in 2019 and luckily ran into one of the best medical providers I think I have ever had. I had to move home to Tennessee or I would still be with her. I highly recommend!
    Richie Smithson — May 08, 2022
    About Eileen Cleveland, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1700049152
    Education & Certifications

    • Idaho State University
