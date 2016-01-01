Dr. Eileen Barron, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Barron, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eileen Barron, PHD is a Psychologist in Erie, PA.
Dr. Barron works at
Locations
-
1
Eileen M. Barron, PhD3939 W Ridge Rd Ste B43, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 838-9155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Eileen Barron, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1750663332
Dr. Barron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barron works at
Dr. Barron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.