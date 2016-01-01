See All Nurse Practitioners in North Las Vegas, NV
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Eghosa Odobo is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Eghosa Odobo works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT DUTIES ON in North Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System
    6900 N Pecos Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 791-9000

About Eghosa Odobo

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346653508
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

