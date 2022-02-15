Dr. Efrat Lamandre, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamandre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efrat Lamandre, PHD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
E&g Healthcare209 Steinway Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
I would highly recommend Efrat and the whole office to anyone. She is a wonderful health care provider smart, kind, caring and she actually talks to you not at you or down to you and listens to your concerns. Her staff in the office are always willing to help you and work very hard. Thank you Efrat and to everyone in your office for caring for each individual that comes through your doors.
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Quantum University
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Baruch College
Dr. Lamandre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamandre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamandre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamandre speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamandre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamandre.
