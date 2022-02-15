Overview

Dr. Efrat Lamandre, PHD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Lamandre works at E&G HEALTHCARE in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.