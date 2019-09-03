Dr. Effie Lilas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Effie Lilas, OD
Dr. Effie Lilas, OD is an Optometrist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Lilas works at
For Eyes Optical14706 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 403-7895
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
My whole family goes to Dr. Lilas. She is very thorough, thoughtful and caring. She is always a pleasure and smiling. I recommend her to anyone.
- Optometry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1376736769
- New England College of Optometry
- Loyola University of Chicago (GME)
Dr. Lilas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lilas speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.