Dr. Edwin Tuhy, OD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Tuhy, OD is an Optometrist in Klamath Falls, OR. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Locations
Benson Eye Center2615 Almond St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 Directions (541) 883-3688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
About Dr. Edwin Tuhy, OD
- Optometry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- University of North Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuhy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuhy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuhy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuhy speaks Spanish.
486 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuhy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuhy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuhy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuhy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.