Overview

Dr. Edwin Melendez, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Melendez works at Edwin M. Melendez MD PA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.