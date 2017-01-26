Dr. Edwin Hill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Hill, PHD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Hill, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Behavioral Medicine and Neuropsychology Associates Pllc2013 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr Hill asks just the right questions and asks them in a manner that is non-threatening. He has a very soft approach and makes me feel like a trusted friend. I know that I can discuss anything with Dr Hill.
About Dr. Edwin Hill, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- Male
- 1518971332
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hill using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.