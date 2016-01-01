Edwin Harris Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Edwin Harris Jr, CHIRMD
Edwin Harris Jr, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Henderson, NV.
Green Valley Therapy1770 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 617-3330
About Edwin Harris Jr, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1497970198
Edwin Harris Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Edwin Harris Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edwin Harris Jr.
