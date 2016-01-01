See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Ruskin, FL
Dr. Edwin Detweiler, OD

Optometry
Dr. Edwin Detweiler, OD is an Optometrist in Ruskin, FL. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Detweiler works at The Eye Associates in Ruskin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Eye Associates - Sun City Center
    3894 Sun City Center Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 634-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Contact Lens Exams
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. Edwin Detweiler, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154303923
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • Connecticut College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Detweiler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detweiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Detweiler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Detweiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Detweiler works at The Eye Associates in Ruskin, FL. View the full address on Dr. Detweiler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Detweiler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detweiler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detweiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detweiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

