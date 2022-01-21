Edwin Caraballo, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Edwin Caraballo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Edwin Caraballo, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Edwin Caraballo, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Chicago, IL.
Edwin Caraballo works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy605 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edwin Caraballo?
Thank you!
About Edwin Caraballo, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1619350550
Frequently Asked Questions
Edwin Caraballo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edwin Caraballo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edwin Caraballo works at
13 patients have reviewed Edwin Caraballo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edwin Caraballo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edwin Caraballo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edwin Caraballo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.