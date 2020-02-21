Dr. Edward Wojniak, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wojniak, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Wojniak, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Wojniak works at
Locations
-
1
Daybreak Counseling4041 N High St Ste 203E, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wojniak?
Very kind, very caring. His wife, just as kind & caring. Don't ever want to go to anyone else. Has helped me so very much. Have gone to others but none have lived up to Dr Wojniak.
About Dr. Edward Wojniak, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1285792077
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wojniak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wojniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wojniak works at
Dr. Wojniak speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojniak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wojniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.