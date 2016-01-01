Edward Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Edward Wells, PA-C
Overview
Edward Wells, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anderson, SC.
Locations
1
Piedmont Comprehensive Pain Management Group100 Healthy Way Ste 1260, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 225-3551
Ratings & Reviews
About Edward Wells, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215570353
Frequently Asked Questions
Edward Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edward Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edward Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.