See All Physicians Assistants in Anderson, SC
Edward Wells, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Edward Wells, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Edward Wells, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anderson, SC. 

Edward Wells works at PIEDMONT COMPREHENSIVE PAIN MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC in Anderson, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Comprehensive Pain Management Group
    100 Healthy Way Ste 1260, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 225-3551

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Edward Wells?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Edward Wells, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Edward Wells, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Edward Wells to family and friends

Edward Wells' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Edward Wells

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Edward Wells, PA-C.

About Edward Wells, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215570353
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Edward Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Edward Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Edward Wells works at PIEDMONT COMPREHENSIVE PAIN MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Edward Wells’s profile.

Edward Wells has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Edward Wells.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edward Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edward Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Edward Wells, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.