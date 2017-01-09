Overview

Edward Thompson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gloversville, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of South AL and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Edward Thompson works at Family Counseling Center Inc in Gloversville, NY with other offices in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.