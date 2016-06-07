See All Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD

Counseling
3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Taylor works at Edward C Taylor, PhD in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Kathleen Drumm, LPC
Kathleen Drumm, LPC
6 (2)
View Profile
Mark Bratt, LCSW
Mark Bratt, LCSW
8 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward C Taylor, PhD
    8382 Baymeadows Rd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 886-9006
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?

    Jun 07, 2016
    Dr. Taylor was able to evaluate and describe our son in words that we could never do. I knew that I had a child that was gifted and had ADHD but I needed an advocate for him at his school. Dr. Taylor's report was very detailed and helpful. After my son was diagnosed properly, we were given insight on what we were dealing with and how to approach it. I am truly grateful that I was referred to Dr. Taylor.
    M Miller in Jacksonville, FL — Jun 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taylor to family and friends

    Dr. Taylor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taylor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD.

    About Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962568394
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Edward C Taylor, PhD in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Taylor, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.