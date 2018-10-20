See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Edward Steel, DC

Sports Medicine
5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Edward Steel, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Steel works at Steel Chiropractic Clinic P.A. in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steel Chiropractic Clinic P.A.
    1409 PIERSON DR, Charlotte, NC 28205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 563-5001

Ratings & Reviews
Oct 20, 2018
Dr. Steele saved me from surgery. I re-injured bulged disc and was treated for a synovial cyst by 2 different physician. The pain was severe and I was unable to function day to day. After listening to all I had been through Dr. Steele reviewed my films and other information and discussed a plan to get me back on my feet. It was amazing I felt so much better within 1 week of treatment. I would highly recommend him. His office is friendly & accommodating. I am back to an active life.
SR in charlotte, NC — Oct 20, 2018
About Dr. Edward Steel, DC

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396840823
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Steel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Steel works at Steel Chiropractic Clinic P.A. in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Steel’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Steel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

