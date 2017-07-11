Allen Sizemore, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allen Sizemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allen Sizemore, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Allen Sizemore, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, KY.
Allen Sizemore works at
Locations
-
1
Office1850 Bypass Rd Ste 1, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 744-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allen Sizemore?
Dr. Sizemore is wonderful. I've went to him for the past two years now. He actually takes time and talks to you to find out what is going on and is genuinely concerned. It's nice to find a medical professional that cares about people and will take as much time as necessary with them. He listens well, makes you feel comfortable, and makes sure he answers all your questions before you leave. I'm so glad he's my health care provider.
About Allen Sizemore, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467788216
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Allen Sizemore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Allen Sizemore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allen Sizemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allen Sizemore works at
Allen Sizemore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allen Sizemore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allen Sizemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allen Sizemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.