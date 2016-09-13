Dr. Sheplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Sheplan, OD
Overview
Dr. Edward Sheplan, OD is an Optometrist in Sanford, FL.
Dr. Sheplan works at
Locations
-
1
Vision Center 30-32071601 Rinehart Rd, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 328-9696
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheplan?
Dr Sheplan has been eye doctor for many years (10). He listens to your situation and adjusts contact lens/prescription accordingly. He refers me to a retina doctor when necessary. His rate is reasonable. Unlike other eye doctors/clinic where you'd feel like they're trying to get the most of your insurance and doing different tests, unnecessarily, charging even your medical insurance, such occurrences does not happen in Dr Sheplan's office. He has moved though.
About Dr. Edward Sheplan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1801963525
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheplan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheplan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.