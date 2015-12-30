See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Gainesville, GA. 

Dr. Shannon Jr works at Edward H Shannon Jr Od in Gainesville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward H Shannon Jr Od
    422 GREEN STREET PL, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 535-1467
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shannon Jr?

    Dec 30, 2015
    He is the absolute BEST! I have been his patient since 1985. He is competent, well educated and has the best up to date equipment.
    La Vergne, TN — Dec 30, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shannon Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Shannon Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shannon Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD.

    About Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225171739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shannon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shannon Jr works at Edward H Shannon Jr Od in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Shannon Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Shannon Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.