Dr. Shannon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD
Overview
Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Gainesville, GA.
Dr. Shannon Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward H Shannon Jr Od422 GREEN STREET PL, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 535-1467
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shannon Jr?
He is the absolute BEST! I have been his patient since 1985. He is competent, well educated and has the best up to date equipment.
About Dr. Edward Shannon Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225171739
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shannon Jr works at
Dr. Shannon Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.