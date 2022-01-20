See All Clinical Psychologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Edward Sczechowicz Jr, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2 (16)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Edward Sczechowicz Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Sczechowicz Jr works at Alliance For Psychological Services in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Alliance for Psychological Services
    8750 Sw 132nd St, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 251-3464
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Sczechowicz Jr, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Sczechowicz Jr, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sczechowicz Jr to family and friends

    About Dr. Edward Sczechowicz Jr, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063422772
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Sczechowicz Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sczechowicz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sczechowicz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sczechowicz Jr works at Alliance For Psychological Services in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sczechowicz Jr’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sczechowicz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sczechowicz Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sczechowicz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sczechowicz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

