Edward Reynolds

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Overview

Edward Reynolds is a dermatologist in Sumter, SC. He currently practices at DERMATOLOGY & SKIN SURGERY.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Skin Surgery
    325 Broad St Ste 200, Sumter, SC 29150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 775-4469
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Skin Surgery
    560 Constitution Dr, Sumter, SC 29154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 775-4469
Insurance Accepted

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Edward Reynolds

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1013942549
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Edward Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

8 patients have reviewed Edward Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edward Reynolds.

