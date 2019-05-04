Dr. Edward Niemczyk, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Niemczyk, OD
Overview
Dr. Edward Niemczyk, OD is an Optometrist in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
Locations
Executive Eye Associates1 Executive Dr Ste 201, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852 Directions (732) 297-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient if Dr Niemczyk for many years and he is the best eye doctor I've ever had. He takes the time to explain things to you so you fully understand your eyes condition. I love the office staff, very courteous and professional. I have recommended Dr.Niemczyk to friends and family.
About Dr. Edward Niemczyk, OD
- Optometry
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemczyk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niemczyk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niemczyk speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
255 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemczyk.
