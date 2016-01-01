Dr. Leonhard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Leonhard, PHD
Overview
Dr. Edward Leonhard, PHD is a Psychologist in Scarsdale, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14 Harwood Ct Ste 428, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 723-3222
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Leonhard, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861558843
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonhard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonhard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonhard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonhard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonhard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonhard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.