Edward Lane, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Edward Lane, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado.

Edward Lane works at Aspen Medical Group Central Park in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stapleton
    10405 Martin Luther King Blvd Ste 120, Denver, CO 80238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 394-1932
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2020
    Kendrick is very patient and seems to genuinely care for his patients outside of just blood tests and routine check ups. He takes the time to engage in conversation and discuss, for example, healthy lifestyles or stress related health issues that might not be obvious from a routine check up.
    Photo: Edward Lane, PA-C
    About Edward Lane, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801105077
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado
