Edward Lambro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Edward Lambro, LPC
Overview
Edward Lambro, LPC is a Counselor in Pompton Plains, NJ.
Edward Lambro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mckeever Dental Care933 STATE RT 23, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 345-8410
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Edward Lambro?
About Edward Lambro, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346369097
Frequently Asked Questions
Edward Lambro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Edward Lambro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Edward Lambro works at
2 patients have reviewed Edward Lambro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edward Lambro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Edward Lambro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Edward Lambro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.