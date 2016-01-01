Dr. Kovach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Kovach, PHD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kovach, PHD is a Psychologist in Clarksville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 130 Hillcrest Dr Ste 101, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 980-0856
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Kovach, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1518909910
Frequently Asked Questions
