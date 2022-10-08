See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Edward Huggett, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edward Huggett, OD

Low Vision Rehabilitation
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Huggett, OD is a Low Vision Rehabilitation Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Houston / College of Optometry

Dr. Huggett works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Sun City Center)
    1701 Rickenbacker Dr Ste 102, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 634-8877
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Low Vision & Binocular Vision Clinic of Florida
    2323 Curlew Rd Ste 7A, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 463-2579
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Bilateral Temporal Hemianopsia
Binocular Vision Disorder
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Bilateral Temporal Hemianopsia
Binocular Vision Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bilateral Temporal Hemianopsia Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blue-Yellow Color Vision Defects Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Hemianopsia Chevron Icon
Homonymous Hemianopia Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Red-Green Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Red-Green Color Vision Defects Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Huggett?

    Oct 08, 2022
    Listened patiently and addressed each concern. Not rushed. Explained well. Pleasant staff.
    — Oct 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Huggett, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Huggett, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Huggett to family and friends

    Dr. Huggett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Huggett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Huggett, OD.

    About Dr. Edward Huggett, OD

    Specialties
    • Low Vision Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760415905
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bay Pines VA Med Ctr
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Huggett, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huggett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Huggett, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.