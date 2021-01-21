See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Los Angeles, CA
Edward Gonzalez

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Edward Gonzalez is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 481-1347
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Edward Gonzalez

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386814382
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Edward Gonzalez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Edward Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Edward Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Edward Gonzalez.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.