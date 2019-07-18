See All Psychologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Edward Farber, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edward Farber, PHD

Psychology
1.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Farber, PHD is a Psychologist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Farber works at Reston Psychological Center, Reston, VA in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reston Psychological Center, Reston, VA
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 411, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 437-3236
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Farber?

    Jul 18, 2019
    Dr Farber did a thorough job and the tools he used to base client parenting skills are scientific, not objective. My divorce is very contentious and my ex was clearly fighting for custody as means to control me. He even has an au pair for the limited time he is with. Actually, there is a lot of research that shows this is common in men (not primary parent). He did a psych eval and diagnosed my ex as narcissist with a personality disorder. I believe there are other mental illnesses there but nothing else was diagnosed. He also diagnosed me with anxiety, and I had to read some unpleasant things about myself. This tells me did a fair and just evaluation. I absolutely wish I had more time with my girls, however, the law gives my ex a legal right to see his children. And the very fact that he was a participant in the evaluation, on the outside seems that he had a desire to see them. Bottom line, I believe Farber based his evaluation on the best interest of my girls. He is expensive, but I
    Laura ` — Jul 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Farber, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Farber, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farber to family and friends

    Dr. Farber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Farber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Farber, PHD.

    About Dr. Edward Farber, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114017399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nationwide Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Farber, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farber works at Reston Psychological Center, Reston, VA in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Farber’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Farber, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.