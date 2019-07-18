Dr. Edward Farber, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Farber, PHD
Overview
Dr. Edward Farber, PHD is a Psychologist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Locations
Reston Psychological Center, Reston, VA1800 Town Center Dr Ste 411, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 437-3236
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Farber did a thorough job and the tools he used to base client parenting skills are scientific, not objective. My divorce is very contentious and my ex was clearly fighting for custody as means to control me. He even has an au pair for the limited time he is with. Actually, there is a lot of research that shows this is common in men (not primary parent). He did a psych eval and diagnosed my ex as narcissist with a personality disorder. I believe there are other mental illnesses there but nothing else was diagnosed. He also diagnosed me with anxiety, and I had to read some unpleasant things about myself. This tells me did a fair and just evaluation. I absolutely wish I had more time with my girls, however, the law gives my ex a legal right to see his children. And the very fact that he was a participant in the evaluation, on the outside seems that he had a desire to see them. Bottom line, I believe Farber based his evaluation on the best interest of my girls. He is expensive, but I
About Dr. Edward Farber, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1114017399
Education & Certifications
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital
- Ohio State University
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
