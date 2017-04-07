Dr. Edward Budd, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Budd, OD
Overview
Dr. Edward Budd, OD is an Optometrist in Homestead, FL.
Locations
Edward L. Budd Od Doctor of Optometry PA377 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 247-3227
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best eye doctor in Homestead.
About Dr. Edward Budd, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1154338416
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Budd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.